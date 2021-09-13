New local podcast shines a light on mental health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new podcast is shining a light on mental health. "CAN+DID" by TN Voices will be hosted by their Chief Executive Officer Rikki Harris and Chief Operations Officer Will Voss.

Each episode will have guests telling their stories of struggle when it comes to mental health, and sharing how they CAN and DID overcome their challenges.

Struggles like postpartum depression for Harris.

"It was the first time I didn't know what to do with my own mental health," Harris said, "I have a lot of coping skills and education in that area and I needed help."

During the pandemic, mental health struggles have only been amplified.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Tennessee’s suicide rate is the highest it has been in five years.

Vosss says the podcast is just another way to expand resources to those that need it, especially in rural areas.

"It's okay to not be okay and you're not alone," Voss said, "We are here to help."

Episodes of the podcast will drop monthly. The podcast is now available on Buzzsprout, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn+Alexa, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts, Deezer, Listen Notes, Player FM, Podcast Index, Overcast, Castro, Castbox and Podfriend.

If you suspect or have confirmed that you or a loved one have a mental health condition, Mental Health Fact Sheets are also available with resources to help get more information.

Tennessee residents unemployed or without insurance and in need of mental health services can contact the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline at 615.269.7751. Tennesseans who need mental health support services can contact staff at 1.800.670.9882.