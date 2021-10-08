New shops, restaurants coming to The Factory at Franklin as part of redevelopment

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Factory at Franklin will soon be redeveloped to offer new shopping, dining and entertainment, along with office space.

The property, which was once home to an old stove factory, was recently purchased by Nashville developers for $56 million.

“At The Factory, we will bring together the lessons we learned from our other successful reimagining of historic structures. In every case, we took time to discover the essence of the building and then created a place that made the most of this essence. This same process will guide our redevelopment of The Factory,” Allen Arender, of Holladay Properties, said via a release.

In addition to adding new shops and restaurants, developers say they are looking at the project as if they are creating a “little city” – filled with plazas, courtyards, alleys and other places to “gather or socialize.”

WTVF

According to a release, the Factory – a complex of 10 industrial buildings – was built in 1929 and was home to several manufactures before being purchased by a Franklin businessman in 1996. It was then turned into a retail and entertainment complex.

Click here to see a rendering of the project.