New storybook trail leaves a buzzworthy mark on Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A story can take your mind to many places, but with this story The Thing About Bees: A Love Letter you are able to get lost in the pages in the great outdoors.

Kendall Beard is working to become an Eagle Scout and he created a Storybook Trail as a part of that at Hadley Park.

"I know the trail because I came here as a young kid," Beard said.

Hadley Park is a significant piece of history in Nashville. The historical marker reads, "It is considered the first public park in the United States for African Americans".

Shabazz Larkin created the book featured on the trail. He says to be in Hadley Park is an honor.

"This city has a lot of monuments, a lot of sculptures, but not a lot that feature anything to do with the story of black and brown people and so those things are missing from this city and so right here in our park, Hadley Park. It's here and it ain't going nowhere," Larkin said.

The book focuses on bees, but also has a deeper lesson.

"Love will conquer fear because when we love something we understand it. When we understand it, we don't have to to be afraid of it," Larkin said.

A lesson that will stand in the park for years to come. If you would like to read the story, strap on your walking shoes and hit the trail!