New tax exemption aims to help agriculture industry save on operation costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Help is here for the people we rely on to grow our food. Farmers can now buy more things they need tax-free.

Agriculture is Tennessee's number one industry, but it has been impacted significantly by weather over the past year and of course inflation.

Now farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators can get a little help buying building material, fencing material, warranties, and other items to help with operations without a sales and use tax.

To do so, you have to apply for and show a Tennessee Sales Tax Exemption Card.

Not everything is included in this tax exemption — cars, trucks, household appliances, and gas or diesel fuel for vehicles you use on the road are still subject to sales tax.

However, farmers should take advantage and save money on those other items.

State Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said when agriculture is strong everyone benefits.

You can get more information on the Tennessee Department of Revenue website.