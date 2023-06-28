New Tennessee law puts an end to spam texts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you hate getting spam texts, then you are in luck. July 1st a new bill goes into effect in Tennessee that will help finally put an end to them.

Ahead of the Do Not Text law going into effect, you can submit you phone number online to be taken off of solicitation lists.

The new bill extends the penalties that apply to telephone solicitations to text messages too. That means the people sending text messages about property, investments, goods and services can face a fine of $2,000 per violation.

There are some exemptions though, like non-profits asking for donations, if the person being contacted actually inquired about something, or if there was a previous business relationship with the person contacted.

Political texts are also exempt from this bill.

Once you register your phone number on the do not call and text list you can also fill out a complaint form against the number that keeps contacting you.

Read the full details of the bill here.