New video details the night 22-year-old Riley Strain went missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are learning more about what happened to Riley Strain. This comes just one day after investigator released new details on what happened to the 22-year-old Missouri student who drowned in the Cumberland River this past March.

The case garnered national attention.

We have obtained video that gives us a better idea how everything played out that fateful night.

We know that Strain was visiting Nashville with fraternity brothers when he became separated from the them. He disappeared and two weeks later his body was pulled from the Cumberland River.

There were questions about how and why Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar.

I've obtained photos and video from the investigative file. This shows an alert sent out by bar staff saying Strain was verbally aggressive with staff.

And then this video shows a security member escorting Strain down the stairs from the roof top bar and out of the building. As you see, Strain was with the guard alone and not long after leaving he disappeared.

There is much more to this case file with video which shows how fraternity members reacted when they realized Strain was being escorted from the bar.