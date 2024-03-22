Watch Now
Reports of a drowning in the Cumberland River in the Nations

WTVF
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 10:14:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are at the scene of a drowning in the Cumberland River in the Nations neighborhood.

This is breaking news information and we have very limited details.

Sky 5 is currently overhead and that stream can be found below.


