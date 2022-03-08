New Vintage Music to reopen after Madison storm damage

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Vintage Music will reopen its doors three months after deadly tornadoes ripped through the Middle Tennessee region.

Patrick Boyle is a pro at guitar setups.

“Basically just like a tune-up for your car," Boyle said.

He opened New Vintage Music in Madison to make ends meet. In 2020, music tours were canceled thanks to the pandemic, so he had to pivot.

“This was always sort of the end goal," Boyle said.

Mother nature had different plans. During the deadly tornado outbreak in December, the storm damaged his building right after it opened.

"When the tornado came through, it threw my neighbor’s carport up on top of the building, but then it also ripped off about half the roof," Boyle said.

There was also interior water damage. Insurance covered the roof, but he did all the inside work on his own.

"It was heartbreaking to have to close up shop and turn people away, but I did set up a GoFundMe, and the community was really generous, so that helped kind of float me through while I was trying to get the shop back up and running," Boyle said.

As he put the final touches on this guitar, he fine-tuned the inside of his shop too.

"It’s wild," Boyle said.

He's been busy because music gigs are picking back up as COVID-19 cases drop.

He officially reopened on Tuesday.

"I’m excited to finally be done," Boyle said.