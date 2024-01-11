New way for those waiting for SNAP benefits to track their cases following backlog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services said there is a new way for people waiting on SNAP benefits to track their cases online.

This is welcoming news for many because for months NewsChannel 5 has gotten phone call after phone call from people who haven't been able to receive their benefits due to technology problems.

TDHS said it launched a new Eligibility Benefits Management System last year as part of an effort to modernize and provide a single platform to manage SNAP benefits.

However, the new technology took some adjusting as TDHS transitioned, causing longer processing times.

TDHS said it also is facing an influx of applications. More staff is being recruited to help with this.

Now people can track and manage their cases online using the One DHS Customer Portal. Customers can create an online account and upload needed documents before their interview so that cases can be completed during the interview process.

This should help move things along and keep customers in the loop of how their case is going.

TDHS also wanted to remind people not to submit multiple applications because that has contributed to the backlog as well.