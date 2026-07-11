New Wedgewood-Houston event celebrates Bastille Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the developing neighborhood of Wedgewood-Houston, neighbors had a chance to get to know one another, discover new hot spots in town, and celebrate a lesser known holiday at its first ever Bastille Day Block Party this weekend.

"It is hot, but it's really really fun," said Drew Crosby.

Complete with music, food and shopping, the new event highlighted new businesses and neighborhood joints, all with a French twist.

While Bastille Day may be a nod to the French restaurant Pastis, which opened last year, all kinds of cultures and foods were featured Saturday.

"It's just such a community. Everyone is coming, everyone is meeting each other, everyone is friendly that I've talked to," said one neighbor, Nick Marblestone.

As this neighborhood continues to grow, so too does awareness for the French holiday.

"I actually didn't know what Bastille Day was before this, so it's definitely my first and favorite Bastille Day," laughed Marblestone.

Bastille Day falls on July 14 and celebrates France's national day, remembering the storming of the Bastille prison and the beginning of the French Revolution.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.