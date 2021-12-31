New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is bringing in 2022 with massive party at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park featuring performances from A list stars. The bash is the city's first time is hosting an entire network special with all of it happening live on News Channel 5.

There will be nearly 50 performances all across Nashville from artists like Dierks Bentley, Lady A, and Darius Rucker.

Timeline of events provided by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp:



4:30 p.m. Event site opens



6:00 p.m. Mayor John Cooper joined by the Fisk Jubilee Singers® with Emcee Kelly Sutton



6:30 p.m. DJ Aydamn



7 p.m. CBS Broadcast with headliners Dierks Bentley along with special guests including Ingrid Andress, BRELAND and Darius Rucker. (Some artists have been adjusted due to COVID-19)

CHANGES for NYE show tonight downtown: Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King are out of the lineup. Lady A is in.



No umbrellas allowed, so bring the rain coats, friends 🌧



Stay safe and happy new year 🥳 🎆 — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) December 31, 2021

11 p.m. Pyro burst from top of the Music Note tower and Capitol Hill to celebrate midnight ET



11:55 p.m. Countdown and Music Note Drop with pyrotechnics and confetti. Two-minute fireworks show at midnight.



12:30 a.m. Program concludes

In order to attend the show you need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative monitored COVID-19 test dated December 30 or December 31.

Permitted and prohibited items can be found here.

Weather:

You'll want to keep an eye to sky, and keep your phones handy. The first of two waves of severe weather will be moving through, leading us to issue a Storm 5 Alert. The timing could shift a bit during the day, but strong storms could move through Nashville late Friday evening.

Getting to the show:

Parking will be available at Nissan Stadium in a few areas.

Opening at 8:00 a.m. you can park in Lot R & Lot E for $10.

Opening at 2:00 p.m. you can park in Lots A, B, D and F for $10.

RV parking is in Lot P for $40.

There is a ride share and taxi staging area at the parking lots at Tenth Circle North near Charlotte Avenue according to NCVC.

Drop off and pick up locations for ride shares and taxis:

James Robertson Parkway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way



James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)



Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Nashville Farmers’ Market entrance to Tenth Circle North



Jefferson Street between Sixth Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

ADA vehicles can drop off and pick up near the Nashville Farmer's Market. WeGo Public Transit will have free rides starting at 6:00 p.m.17 routes will be extended until 2:30 a.m. on January 1 according to NCVC. There will also be bus transportation between Bicentennial Park and Broadway from 6:15 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. The stops will be at 7th Avenue N. between Commerce and Broadway, and at James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th.

There were train tickets sold for the event where event attendees will arrive at Riverfront at 8 p.m. and depart at 1:30 a.m.

Train schedule per NCVC:

Lebanon Station 7:00 p.m.



Hamilton Springs Station 7:07 p.m.



Martha Station 7:13 p.m.



Mt. Juliet Station 7:22 p.m.



Hermitage Station 7:30 p.m.



Donelson Station 7:37 p.m.

Once you get to Riverfront buses will take people to Bicentennial Park.

More information on the event can be found here.