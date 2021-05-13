Watch
Newborn dies two weeks after mother shot

Posted at 8:18 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 21:24:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A baby girl has died two weeks after being delivered in an emergency C-section after her mother was critically injured in a shooting, according to Metro Nashville Police officials.

The child's mother 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell died Tuesday from complications of gunshot wounds to her chest, abdomen and legs.

Terrell's ex-boyfriend 23-year-old Brian T. Mitchell was arrested and charged in the case. He's accused of shooting Terrell and her boyfriend 28-year-old Michael Stewart at Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch on April 28.

Brian T. Mitchell.JPG
Brian T. Mitchell
Photo: MNPD

Mitchell was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police say the attempted murder charge for the child will be upgraded.

Stewart is recovering at home.

