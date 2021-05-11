Woman dies from gunshot wound after police say she was shot by her ex-boyfriend last month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials say 23-year-old Brian T. Mitchell is now charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

Mitchell shot 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell and 28-year-old Michael D. Stewart at Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch on April 28, according to police.

Photo: MNPD Brian T. Mitchell

Photo: MNPD

Officers found Terrell and Stewart on the ground with gunshot wounds and rushed them to the hospital. On Tuesday Terrell, who was pregnant, died from her injuries. Police did not give an update the condition of Stewart or the baby.

Mitchell was arrested the next day and is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond. He was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder, but police officials say one of those counts has been changed to criminal homicide following Terrell's death.