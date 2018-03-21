17 Years Later, Toddler's Death Ruled A Homicide

"I'm just the type of person that I just don't believe in letting someone just walk away from a crime if I believe they've committed a crime," Cooper said.
Now, the new autopsy makes it clear that what happened to little Jeffry Kelton Skaggs was indeed a crime.
Cooper's investigators are now trying to determine if they have enough evidence, 17 years later, to bring criminal charges against someone.
The DA issued the following statement:
"While the autopsy didn't reveal any new evidence, it does clearly and correctly indicate that Kelton's death was a homicide. It is also but a single piece of this puzzle and not the final determining factor. The search for justice in the death of Kelton is not over and we are undeterred in our effort to bring those responsible to justice. This investigation is still ongoing."
Wednesday, Whatley provided the following statement to NewsChannel 5:
"The autopsy of Kelton gave the mother and her family an opportunity for closure that she never had. There are no words to express the family’s continued brokenness over Kelton’s death and questions that have arisen. The family will continue to cooperate fully with the efforts of the District Attorney General’s office in this extremely emotionally difficult investigation. The mother is thankful for the public’s continued prayers for her, the family, and for all involved."