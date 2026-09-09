Ascension Saint Thomas West and Midtown hospitals face loss of Medicare and TennCare money after drug-mix-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The potential fallout from a devastating drug mix-up last month at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown is even bigger than we first thought.

Tuesday, we reported how both the Midtown hospital as well as Saint Thomas West could lose all Medicare funding because Ascension still has not come up a safety plan that state and federal regulators have accepted.

We're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Now we've learned they are also at risk for losing all TennCare funding.

If that happens, it would likely force the hospitals to close.

The federal government has given the hospital system until September 18 to come up with an acceptable plan. That's nine days from now. It's already been nearly a month since four patients were given the wrong medication during routine joint replacement surgeries. At least three of those patients are now paralyzed.

To read the full state report:

Tennessee State Health Facilities Commission Report on Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown mistake

PREVIOUS RELATED REPORTING:

Ascension Saint Thomas West and Midtown hospitals face loss of Medicare funding after drug mix-up

Tennessee law limits what the four patients critically injured in hospital drug mix up can collect in damages if they sue

Not all hospitals use their own pharmacies to prepare surgery drugs like Ascension Saint Thomas

State investigation into drug mix-up at Nashville hospital pharmacy finds multiple systemic failures

Woman paralyzed after drug mix-up in Nashville hospital pharmacy to begin intensive rehabilitation

Nashville hospital adds pharmacy safeguards after drug mix-up but why weren't they already in place?

Hospital confirms pharmacy error one week after drug mix-up causes catastrophic complications in 4 patients

TBI now investigating drug mix-up at Nashville hospital that caused catastrophic complications in four patients

Drug mix-up leads to event during surgeries at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital leaving at least one paralyzed

If you or someone you know was affected by this medical mistake, I'd like to hear from you. Please email me at Jennifer.Kraus@newschannel5.com.

