Tennessee addiction centers prepare for influx of kratom users ahead of the July 1 statewide ban

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kratom, a product sold at gas stations and smoke shops across Tennessee, will be illegal to sell or consume in the state starting July 1 under a new law passed this legislative session.

State Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes (R-Hamilton County) pushed for the ban, calling kratom dangerous. "And is often referred to as gas station heroin," Helton-Haynes said.

Dr. Louis Lerebours, medical director at Freeman Recovery Center, says kratom is widely available and often used by people looking for a quick boost. "You go in, you look for something for energy, you're looking for something that gives you that little bit of pick-me-up," Lerebours said.

Some individuals struggling with addiction use kratom as an opioid substitute — but Lerebours says that comes with serious risks. "They're not realizing that it does cause some significant dependence and if you stop, you will develop withdrawal symptoms and cravings much like most of our other opiate products," Lerebours said.

Dr. Nick Conley of Apex Recovery testified during debate on the bill that his facility has already been seeing more patients for this issue. "We are seeing a distinct uptick in the amount of kratom treatment coming through our facility," Conley said.

Not everyone supported the ban. Kratom users pushed back, arguing it serves as a helpful tool for some in recovery. Sela Bruce, a kratom user, testified that the product has made a meaningful difference in her life. "I started drinking kratom a little over a year ago, and the positive impact on my life has been drastic. I now have an outlet that does not jeopardize my sobriety," Bruce said.

Despite the opposition, the ban passed.

Lerebours says the FDA does not recognize kratom as having any legitimate medical usage, but he warns the transition period following the ban could be difficult for those who have become dependent on it. "That's going to increase the number of patients that we see in facilities like this one," Lerebours said.

He also worries some users could turn to harder drugs. "There isn't any life threatening withdrawal but it can be very uncomfortable," Lerebours said.

Lerebours encourages anyone who uses kratom to seek professional help before the ban takes effect. "Don't suffer in silence. There's help, we're equipped to help," Lerebours said.

Treatment Resources

There are several area addiction recovery centers that specializes in kratom detox and opioid recovery. There's the Tennessee Detox Center in La Vergne, Freeman Recovery Center in Dickson, Cumberland Heights in Nashville, and Apex Recovery with several locations across Tennessee.

If you'd like more general support, you can always call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and get referrals for the right assistance.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.