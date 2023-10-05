"Deeply concerned and disturbed': Franklin leaders condemn hate group's appearance at forum

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin's Board of Mayor and Aldermen — everyone except Alderman Gabrielle Hanson — issued a statement Wednesday condemning the presence of a white supremacist hate group at Monday night's candidates forum.

Members of the group, who identified themselves as the Tennessee Active Club, told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that they were there in support of Hanson, an alderman who is running for mayor, and to provide security for her.

In a news release, every other member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) condemned the events.

Below is the statement:

"We, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, are deeply concerned and disturbed by the events that unfolded at Monday night’s candidate forum for the upcoming city election. Individuals identifying as neo-Nazi’s and self-admitted supporters of Gabrielle Hanson threatened both our citizens and members of the media during and after this important civic event.

"Our city has always prided itself on fostering a welcoming environment for all residents. We firmly believe that our city's strength and success is built upon the contributions of a diverse citizenry made up of people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and beliefs. We will not tolerate any form of hatred, intimidation, or violence directed at our residents, media representatives, or anyone else attending or participating in the democratic process.

"We encourage everyone to participate actively in our democracy, attend public forums, vote, and engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues that matter most to our city. Together, we can ensure that our city continues to be one of the best cities in the country to live, work, play, worship and express one’s political positions while respecting others.

"Finally, we encourage all candidates running including Ms. Hanson, Patrick George, Gary Moore, Jeff Feldman, as well as, BK Muvala, and Greg Caeser to join us in denouncing the actions and organizations as well.

"We are confident that Franklin will stand together to ensure our city remains a place where all residents can thrive and participate in the democratic process without fear or intimidation."

