Elderly man has expensive Donelson Air system removed, gets a new HVAC for a fraction of the price

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week, NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovered how 89-year-old Robert Nolen of Goodlettsville, and a long-time customer of Donelson Air, had purchased a new heating and air conditioning system from the company after its technicians said his unit needed to be replaced during a routine inspection.

It was only later that Nolen discovered the company had installed its most expensive system and signed him up for their highest level service plan.

Nolen says the repair crew told him he'd be paying $275 a month. What Nolen says they did not tell him was that he'd be paying that for the next ten years.

The total bill was more than $32,000. Nolen said he'd be 100 years old before he finally paid it off and he worried that he wouldn't live that long.

After NewsChannel 5 Investigates contacted Donelson Air, the company offered to lower the price and sell him the system for $13,000.

But, one of Nolen's neighbors who has his own HVAC company offered to put in a whole new system for $6,000. So, Monday morning, Donelson removed its system and then Nolen got his new, more affordable one. And he said he felt a huge burden had been lifted.

"I already feel good and relaxed since Donelson has moved their air conditioner and this unit and we don't have the pressure that we did have. And, so we really appreciate what Channel 5 has done for us and that they are concerned and helping people," Nolen said.

Several viewers who saw our earlier story had offered to help pay for Nolen's expensive system. He told us he is grateful for the kind offers, but he can afford his new system and he hopes those who wanted to help him will find someone else who truly needs help.

Nolen said he is expecting a refund from Donelson Air soon and that the company has also agreed to remove the lien they'd placed on his house.

