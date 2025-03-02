Elon Musk's DOGE website lists Nashville Social Security office among cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elon Musk's efforts to slash federal spending may be taking aim at a Nashville office that serves thousands of retirees, people with disabilities and children who have lost parents.

The website for Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) lists anticipated savings for the Social Security Administration to be achieved by closing an office in Nashville.

According to the website, closing the office will save $142,577 annually in lease costs, for a five-year savings of $712,885.

That decision, however, is not reflected on the Social Security website, which still lists an office located at 120 Athens Way in Nashville's Metro Center. There is also an office listed at 140 Cude Lane in Madison, which is part of the city of Nashville.

According to the SSA website, other offices are also located in the following Tennessee cities: Athens, Chattanooga, Clarksville, Cleveland, Columbia, Cookeville, Dyersburg, Gallatin, Greeneville, Jacksboro, Jackson, Johnson City, Kingsport, Knoxville, Lawrenceburg, McMinnville, Memphis, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Oak Ridge, Paris, Selmer, Tullahoma and Union City.

Memphis — which is located in Shelby County, the most populous county in the state — has three offices to serve its residents.

Musk, who has been operating with the full blessing of President Donald J. Trump, has often been criticized for what some have described as a "ready, fire, aim" approach in which federal workers have been laid off without DOGE comprehending the implications of those decisions.

Still, efforts by the Musk and the DOGE team have been widely celebrated by Republican members of Tennessee's congressional delegation, especially U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

"We are going to go bold and DOGE the government. Cutting reckless spending will help us lower inflation," Blackburn recently posted on X.