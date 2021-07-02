FAA probe clears pilot examiner after review of fatal crash into Percy Priest lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the suspension of a local pilot examiner after a review stemming from the fatal jet crash that killed seven members of a Brentwood church.

Friday, the FAA notified Keith Chapman that his privileges as a designated pilot examiner had been restored. Chapman had cleared Tarzan actor Joe Lara to fly the Cessna 501 that he crashed into Percy Priest Lake in late May.

"The investigation revealed no negative findings on your duties as a Designated Pilot Examiner," the letter to Chapman reads.

"The suspension has been lifted with full reinstatement of all authorizations effective immediately. Thank you for your patience during this investigation."

Designated pilot examiners act on behalf of the FAA in assuring that pilots meet the minimum qualifications for certificates to fly various types of aircraft.

Since the May crash, questions have arisen about the potential pilot error as being a possible cause of the crash that killed Lara, along with his wife, Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, and five other leaders of the Remnant Fellowship in Brentwood.

The investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is continuing.