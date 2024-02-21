Fiery Millersville commissioners meeting ends with dozens signing petitions demanding change with leadership

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tension boiled over in a fiery Millersville commissioners meeting where dozens signed petitions for a change in how they choose their mayor.

It was the first commissioners meeting since almost all Millersville firefighters walked off the job in protest after fire chief Brandon Head was terminated last week.

Neighbors demanded answers on Tuesday, but city manager Tina Tobin said little to ease frustrations over Head’s termination.

When pressed by city commissioner Cristina Templet for an explanation, Tobin said she couldn’t talk about personnel issues.

Tobin then explained that her review of the fire department found they were “very equipment heavy” and maintenance for this equipment alone could have paid for additional firefighters.

“We’d like to have a budget that would allow for more full-time people rather than being so equipment heavy,” Tobin said.

Those in the audience fired back saying, “You don’t know what you’re talking about” and “Do your homework.”

Since last week, Millersville has relied on a mutual aid agreement with the City of Goodlettsville and White House fire departments to provide fire and rescue services.

Soon after, Sumner County EMS issued a statement saying that “this will inevitably lead to increased response times and a lack of resources.”

On Tuesday, Sumner County EMS sent another statement accusing Millersville of violating Tennessee EMS Rules and Regulations for no longer employing a licensed medical first responder:

“As of this afternoon, Sumner County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has been made aware that the City of Millersville and Millersville Fire Department (MFD) no longer employs a licensed Medical First Responder. This results in a violation of Tennessee EMS Rules and Regulations- 1200-12-01-.16. MFD will no longer be responding in a medical first response capacity. They will continue to respond to emergency medical calls for manpower when requested.

Sumner County EMS immediately communicated this lack of compliance with the City of Millersville once notified of the staffing changes. We have instructed the City of Millersville to refer to Tennessee EMS 1200-12-01-.16 for the requirements to regain compliance.

Our priority at Sumner County EMS is the safety and well-being of the residents within our jurisdiction. We remain committed to providing essential aid to ensure adequate emergency medical care. We are committed to our partnership with the City of Millersville and will assist in any way we can.”

Tobin responded by saying this must have been a mistake from Sumner County EMS.

Tobin said the city has just hired a new fire chief and two more firefighters. Some of whom are licensed medical first responders, which would make the city compliant.

Templet shared the statement with city commissioners and held nothing back when saying that Tobin was responsible for, “tearing the city apart.”

Templet went on to read resignation letters by firefighters who said they were “disgusted” by the leadership's treatment of former fire chief Head.

Tobin has been responsible for firing city attorney Jack Freedle, police chief Rob Richman, and recently, fire chief Brandon Head.

Her initial explanation to all three department heads was that she wanted to take the city in a different direction.

Commissioners would later vote 3-2 to keep Tobin as city manager and went on to approve her pay.

During public comment, neighbors questioned what direction the city was heading if it meant losing out on emergency services.

“There are people’s lives that are affected by this and it just hurts my heart as a citizen to see it happening right before our eyes. It’s almost as if we don’t have a say in anything. That’s very concerning to me,” said Millersville resident Deborah Wade.

"Every homeowner in here, their insurance is going to go up. That's what's going to happen and the insurance doesn't come down once it goes up and you don't care. I know you don't care about the people, because there's not an instance where you all have presented here tonight that shows that you all care anything at all," said Millersville resident Winston Templet.

Much of the criticism also fell on Mayor Tommy Long who at one point tried to clear the room.

Neighbors erupted with some saying they would have to be physically dragged out of the meeting.

Long would eventually end the meeting abruptly, as dozens lined up to sign petitions some believed would remove Long from office.

Dustin Darnall drafted a petition and later clarified that his petition was meant for a change that would allow the public to vote on the mayor, rather than by the board of commissioners.

"That's their perogative. They can do what they need to do and I'm doing the best that I know how to do," said Long.

Long says he's limited in what he can say because of lawsuits against the city, but claims he's confident the fire department will be back to full staff.