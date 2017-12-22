Following Party Controversy, MNPS Director Blames 'Bitter, Unhappy People'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph, in a holiday message sent to all district employees, took aim at "bitter, unhappy people."
The email followed a recent controversy over a holiday party for Central Office employees that included giveaways of gift cards, even a 65-inch television.
After teachers questioned a Metro Schools spokesperson on Twitter about why they didn't have similar opportunities, the spokesperson falsely insisted that they had been invited. When one teacher insisted that wasn't true, the spokesperson blocked the teacher from her Twitter account.
Joseph never responded to complaints on Twitter, but his email took aim at his critics.
"This week, a friend reminded me that bitter, unhappy people will never reach their destiny," Joseph wrote.
"While we cannot stop people from being negative, even during the holiday season, we can choose how we respond to them. I've learned to forgive quickly and to turn my thoughts toward the many things I am thankful for in my life."
Rather than admitting that any of his staff made mistakes in holiday party arrangements or acknowledging that his PIO should not have blocked MNPS employees on Twitter, in email to @MetroSchools employees, @MNPSDirector blames “bitter, unhappy people.” 27/ pic.twitter.com/ugg7Dvmocv