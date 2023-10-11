Franklin aldermen deliver stern rebuke to Gabrielle Hanson: 'We will not be intimidated by you'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attempt to divide the City of Franklin may end up doing the exact opposite.

That's what some city aldermen say they hope comes from the ongoing Gabrielle Hanson scandal in Williamson County after several of her colleagues confronted the Franklin alderman Tuesday night — especially about her association with white supremacists.

Franklin is a town that prides itself on telling the truth about the Civil War that divided a country, but Hanson calls her campaign for mayor "the new Battle of Franklin."

"What you see here in the last few months is not who we are, is not our city," Ward 1 Alderman Beverly Burger told NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

"I think it's a time for truth because there's a lot of lies, a lot of misinformation being told."

Burger and some of her colleagues are now speaking their truth about Hanson, publicly rebuking her during the last meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before city elections on Oct. 24.

"If this had not been an election time, I can guarantee you, Alderman Hanson, we would not be doing this — you would already have been censured by this board maybe multiple times," Burger told her colleague.

The most pointed comments during the board meeting involved the white supremacists who showed up at a candidates forum last week in a show of force for Hanson.

Hanson's reaction was to defiantly point the finger of blame back at her accusers.

"This is exactly the seeds that you sowed, and your harvest is now here," she responded.

The alderman, and now candidate for mayor, refused to denounce the hate group who said they were there at her request.

She compared being a white supremacist to being a lesbian or being Black.

"I'm not going to denounce anybody their right to be whatever it is that they want to be — whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not," she said.

Beverly Burger's response: "This morning, my text messages were blowing up. People thanking me for my comments last night, and people very appalled that she would not denounce the hate group that appeared here at our public forum."

Burger has often voted on the same side as Hanson. For example, they both voted against allowing Pride Fest this year in a city park.

The difference, Burger said, is Hanson wants to demonize those who disagree with her.

"I was saddened by her words last night," Burger said.

Specifically, she cited Hanson's argument that "I just happened to arrive at a time when everything was starting to crumble."

"I didn't know Franklin was crumbling," Burger said. "I didn't think anyone outside this City Hall, our constituents, our citizens have ever told us they thought Franklin was crumbling."

During the board meeting, Burger asked her colleague: "Is it your mission to divide our city? Because you're doing a bang-up job of it right now."

And Burger wasn't alone in her condemnation.

"If it were allowed procedurally, I'd propose a censure tonight," said Ward 2 Alderman Matt Brown.

He specifically pointed to Hanson's response to NewsChannel 5's investigation, posting a screenshot from the hate group warning that "there is no political solution."

"Make no mistake: it is a call for violence," Brown said.

"Alderman Hanson may not have written that phrase, but her sharing it publicly — specifically including that screenshot — is proselytizing and advancing that call for violence."

Ward 3 Alderman Jason Potts agreed.

"We are a community that stands together against adversity. We will not be intimidated by you or those that wish to suppress our voices or negatively change our great city of Franklin," he told Hanson.

At-Large Alderman Brandy Blanton delivered the most Southern of jabs.

"I think we all are sort of still shaking our heads and asking how did we get here, and I look at you with your straight face — and bless your heart!"

Burger said that show of unity against Hanson is a good sign.

"Our board is so strong. We are going to make sure that our community hears us loud and clear," she added.

Like Franklin's historic square, Burger hopes Franklin eventually looks back to see this controversy as just another difficult chapter from its past.

Early voting is now underway. Election day is Oct. 24.