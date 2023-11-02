No court petition filed by Gabrielle Hanson challenging Franklin election, likely ending bizarre saga

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Controversial mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson did not meet a midnight deadline to challenge her landslide defeat, despite her hints over the weekend that she believed the election was somehow rigged.

Williamson County Chancery Court officials told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that no filing was received overnight. Election commissioners officially certified the vote Friday, and state law says candidates have five days to challenge that certification in court.

That would appear to end the bizarre saga that, among other scandals, saw white supremacists engage in a show of force for Hanson at a candidates forum.

While state law sets a five-day deadline, state election officials told NewsChannel 5 that they could not rule out the possibility that Hanson still might file a challenge by Friday in hopes of convincing a judge that the statute's reference to "five days" should be interpreted as "five business days." They added that they did not believe such a claim would be successful.

During a podcast interview over the weekend with Arizona election deniers, Hanson acknowledged that she faced the potential for bearing the cost of an election challenge if a court ruled that it was frivolous.

Williamson County election officials say they did not receive any complaints during the election period that would cast any doubt on the outcome.

