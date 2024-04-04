Gabrielle Hanson seeks open Millersville city manager position

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former Franklin alderman Gabrielle Hanson sent Millersville commissioners an email Wednesday evening applying for the town's open city manager position.

Hanson, who lost her bid for Franklin mayor last year after a series of controversies that included her ties to white supremacists, said her interest in the city manager position began after a recent trip to help relocate an industrial real estate client to Millersville.

She said the city appeared “surprisingly bleak,” but she believed that, with her help, Millersville could be a “shining star in this great state.”

“It will take vision, an extreme amount of hard work and a passion for serving the citizens to make it happen," Hanson said.

"I am completely willing to put the real estate on the back burner and allow my office to operate with a manager other than myself. I am also willing to relocate, as I know the hours will be long in order to rebuild your community and gain trust with the citizens. I appreciate the opportunity to be considered for the position of City Manager,”

During her unsuccessful campaign for Franklin mayor, Hanson was the subject of numerous NewsChannel 5 investigations.

Hanson’s email points out that she’s aware of prior reporting on the small town of Millersville, which has at times made headlines for allegations of misconduct by Millersville police officers.

“So I went back and searched up Millersville. My heart sank when I read of the recent negative headlines surrounding your town. I am aware that media isn't always accurate in their description of a situation, but there is a huge comeback story here," she wrote.

"Sensationalism and negativity sells far more than a positive story so media rarely represents the good that is happening. While researching, I also discovered you were looking for a new city manager. So, I have submitted my resume through the channels mentioned in the job posting."

As for why Millersville, Hanson mentions her experience as an elected official, but also says her experience as a Realtor makes her, “acutely aware of the developmental aspects of how to build a community that has a sense of place.”

Tina Tobin has served as the interim Millersville city manager since January when city commissioners fired then-city manager Scott Avery.

Avery served as city manager when NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered that the city's top cops were working full-time without being certified to do so. This eventually led to both police chief Melvin Brown and assistant police chief Glenn Alred resigning from their positions.

Tobin told NewsChannel 5 that she is only serving temporarily and will move on from Millersville once commissioners choose a full-time replacement.

At last check, Tobin said the city has at least four applications for the city manager position.

