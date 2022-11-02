'How can we in good conscience send a message in support?' Violence project hits new snags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An ambitious Metro plan to fund violence interruption efforts in North Nashville has hit a couple of new snags.

One group picked by an advisory board to help lead that effort now says it's no longer interested, and some board members are second-guessing their decision to recommend the controversial group Gideon's Army.

The advisory board — appointed by the mayor to make recommendations to the Metro Council on who should get the funding — will reconvene this week, trying to decide what they should do next after months of deliberation.

More than a year ago, Gideon's Army successfully convinced the Metro Council to set aside $1 million for violence interruption in North Nashville.

In recent months, the advisory board appointed by Mayor John Cooper, working with a new budget of $1.5 million, had heard from nonprofits interested in the work and recommended that Gideon's Army split the money with another group, the Raphah Institute, on a pilot project to see what can be done to reduce violence in the community.

Related: Metro board recommends funding for Gideon's Army, Raphah Institute

But Raphah recently pulled out, suggesting it was stretched too thin with other projects.

Complicating matters: a recent blow-up involving Gideon's Army founder Rasheedat Fetuga, who reportedly went on a profanity-laced tirade inside Pearl-Cohn High School, eventually yanking a photo from the office wall, taking it outside and stomping on it.

MNPS video Gideon's Army founder/CEO Rasheedat Fetuga removes photo from Pearl-Cohn High School office wall at 2:12 p.m.

Fetuga was banned from the North Nashville school.

Related: Gideon's Army founder/CEO banned from North Nashville school

One member of the mayor's advisory board, Tom Turner of the Nashville Downtown Partnership, emailed his colleagues after NewsChannel 5 Investigates reported on Fetuga being told she could not return to school property.

"How can we in good conscience send a message in support of funding to the Metro Council?" Turner asked.

In fact, the advisory board never questioned Gideon's Army about a host of disturbing questions uncovered by the NewsChannel 5 investigation, including questions about a Gideon's Army employee seen with an assault weapon in the middle of a gun battle.

Bryan Staples/WTVF Rasheedat Fetuga, Gideon's Army

The mayor's office has taken a hands-off position, saying it's up to the advisory board to make recommendations to the Metro Council and it's the Council's job to decide who should get the money.

View all related stories:

NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Gideon's Army