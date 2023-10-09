'I'm tired of being a lackey!' White supremacist says mayor candidate wanted show of force at forum

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A self-described white nationalist says he organized a show of force at a recent candidates forum at the specific request of Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson, despite her claims that she had nothing to do with it.

In an interview Sunday night with the conservative Patriot Punkcast, Brad Lewis expressed frustration over Hanson's effort to disavow any connection to the appearance of the white supremacist Tennessee Active Club at the forum last Monday.

Lewis has previously described himself online as "an actual literal Nazi."

"I'm tired of being a lackey or cannon fodder for politicians that, you know, they want your help — then, when the heat gets turned up on them, then they are going to throw you under the bus," Lewis told the podcasters.

Lewis compared Hanson's denials to former President Donald Trump telling the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," then disavowing the group.

"If you want our help, we'll help you but just don't throw us under the bus if the heat gets turned up a little bit," Lewis said.

Screenshot, Patriot Punkcast Brad Lewis, right, on Patriot Punkcast podcast

The podcaster asked, "Don't pretend like you didn't know you?"

"Don't pretend like you didn't know me," Lewis said with a laugh.

On his Telegram account, Lewis was more blunt: "I have come to realize there are no serious relationships in a room full of whores."

MAGA mayoral candidate shares hate group's posts

During the podcast interview, Lewis claimed that there was "a threat that Antifa was supposed to be there to disrupt" the forum, although Franklin police say they never had any indication of a potential threat and there was no sign of such groups at the event.

Hanson, a current Franklin alderman, has admitted to having a business relationship with Lewis after she was selected as the listing agent for his controversial Lewis Country Store on the far west side of Nashville.

A recent investigation by the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed that the store had become a training site for a white nationalist fight club.

However, after NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed that members of the white supremacist group said they were at the Franklin candidates forum to provide security for her, Hanson issued a statement denying any role in the show of force.

"I did not hire the group that showed up at the debate the other night, nor did I ask them to participate as security for the event,"

But Lewis, who said he is a member of a separate group the Vinland Rebels, said Hanson had expressed concerns about her personal security.

Phil Williams/WTVF A member of the Tennessee Active Club outside a candidates forum in Franklin, Tenn.

"We've done business together, our politics line up mostly, you know, right-leaning, I considered her a friend of mine," Lewis said.

"I said, hey, if you need any help, let me know. I know things are heating up, you know, there's some crazy stuff going on. If you need any assistance, let me know. So that's kind of where that started."

Lewis insisted that Hanson was fully aware of the people he was arranging to provide security.

"It was made clear, hey, if we show up, the heat's probably going to be on you," he added.

Lewis claimed he has now "cut off communications on my end" with Hanson.

This is a developing story. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 5 and 6 p.m. for exclusive new details.