Immersive Van Gogh shut down by city after not getting final permits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Employees with the Metro Nashville Codes Administration shut down the Immersive Van Gogh attraction after the group failed to go through the final inspection process with the city.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates previously tracked the event's progress after it took longer than anticipated to open for those with tickets. As a result, a building inspector issued a stop-work order, which is after producers allowed a soft opening Wednesday night. The order will close opening day, even though some have tickets for Thursday night to see the exhibit until 10 p.m.

🚨 Breaking news!! Metro Codes just shut down the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit after show producers failed to get final building permits before today’s opening. Codes called it a matter of public safety. pic.twitter.com/qZr9uBqLG2 — Jennifer Kraus (@NC5_JKraus) March 24, 2022

The touring exhibition has sold over 4.8 million tickets across North America and has been praised as "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest. It is a touring visual spectacle designed to immerse attendants in a world of iconic works by Dutch post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Producers say they've already sold more than 100,000 tickets for the Nashville show.

However, this isn't the first time Immersive Van Gogh found themselves struggling to open the Nashville experience on time.

Building plans weren't finished until late November, weeks after the show's original opening night. The production team didn't apply for a building permit for the old theatre with Metro Codes until Dec. 2. The group only got the initial permit to start work in the building on Jan. 11.

Two weeks ago, the show's producers invited reporters for a tour of what they admitted then was an active construction zone.

At the time, the production crew said it knew it had major steps to complete before the anticipated opening.

Before the public can come in, the site still needed to pass two major inspections: a final building inspection by Metro Codes and a life safety inspection by the Fire Marshal. But as soon as all of the work is finished, Metro told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that both inspections can be done in a couple of days.

As of now, the show is set to run through June.

