Man charged in deadly crash sent to jail for prior DUI conviction

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man charged with killing a mother and her young son in a drunk driving crash is now in jail.

It follows a NewsChannel 5 investigation that revealed the driver had been free on bond and was even able to drive on a restricted license despite a prior DUI conviction.

A Smyrna Judge revoked the bond of William James Andrews, 38, on Thursday.

Andrews was immediately taken into custody for a probation violation stemming from a DUI arrest a year before the deadly crash.

Last week, George Danylov spoke exclusively to NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

His wife Olga, 35 and son Nicholas, 4, died when the Dodge Ram pick-up truck Andrews was driving hit the Danylov's SUV last December.

Investigators say Andrews truck crossed the center line and hit the Danylov's head-on.

Prosecutors say Andrews was "intoxicated" and found drugs including Fentanyl in his system.

But despite being on probation for a prior DUI conviction less than a year earlier, Andrews has been free on bond and even able to drive.

"I think the system is failing me and I just got to fight for my family," Danylov said last week. "Anyone can be in my place. He can go out and do the same thing he did in our case."

On Thursday, Andrews appeared before Smyrna Judge Lynn Alexander for a violation of probation hearing.

Friends and family of the Danylovs stood outside the courtroom with signs calling for justice and wearing buttons with pictures of Olga and Nicholas.

Andrews had the support of several family members in court.

Andrews' attorney argued the level of drugs the TBI found in his system after the deadly crash was in line with "therapeutic" levels.

But prosecutors argued his driving was impaired which violated his probation from the conviction nearly a year before the crash.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates obtained a 911 call made to Smyrna police in December of 2019, a year before the crash that killed Olga and Nicholas.

Callers said a pick-up truck was driving dangerously and crossing into on-coming traffic.

"He's swerving all over the road. He almost hit us, and he almost hit other vehicles on Sam Ridley," the caller said.

Smyrna police pulled the truck over and arrested Andrews.

According to their report Andrews "struggled to answer questions and remain awake."

When asked what day of the week it was, he responded "Smyrna."

Toxicology reports showed Fentanyl in his system.

Andrews was convicted of DUI in Smyrna.

He served two days in jail - the rest of his jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation.

Then last December, on a Sunday afternoon, just five days before Christmas - he drove head-on into the Danylovs.

In the Smyrna courtroom, Judge Alexander rejected the defense argument and revoked Andrews' bond.

He was taken immediately into custody.

Stacy Muciuk came to support the Danylovs, and said this case reminded her of her father's death - he was killed by a drunk driver who had a prior conviction.

"This hit really close to home for me. My father was killed by a drunk driver," Muciuk said.

She was shocked Andrews was ever allowed out on bond after the crash.

"I can't even believe that while the Danylov family has been mourning the loss of their two loved ones that he's just been out," Muciuk said.

Andrews will serve the 11 months and 29 days he was sentenced to for this first conviction.

He likely stay in the Rutherford County jail until he faces trial for the deaths of the Danylovs in Williamson County.

He faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide with a prior DUI.