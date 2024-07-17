Man dies in prison while awaiting court proceedings for allegedly murdering his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died in prison while awaiting his court proceedings for allegedly killing his wife after she filed an order of protection against him.

Carter filed her order of protection against James Leggett after she said he beat her with a whiskey bottle. He then allegedly sent her threatening messages. Carter called the Metro Nashville Police Department and showed officers the text messages. However, officers told her they still didn't have enough evidence to arrest her husband, despite a no-contact order that prohibited communication of any kind including emails or other messages.

Leggett came back after police left, and Carter called 911. Audio obtained by us demonstrated her final moments before Leggett allegedly shot her.

Context: Orders of protection ban access to firearms, but 'there’s no one checking'

The Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed he died at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. His death is under investigation, TDOC officials said. He was charged with 10 different counts related to Carter's death from first-degree murder down to felony weapon charges.

The court will discuss the case on Thursday.

Carter family lawsuit

Earlier this year, the Metro Council voted to settle a wrongful death lawsuit made by Carter's family.

The settlement included a $250,000 amount to Carter's mother along with policy changes.

Those include making sure body cameras are turned on when victims of domestic violence are given information on shelters and counseling. They also require officers to send out rapid be on the lookout alerts for suspected Order of Protection Violators so they can be apprehended quickly.

