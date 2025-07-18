Mother awaits justice as court unseals records in 2021 death of her son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Next month will make it four years since Dallas Barrett died after being restrained by security guards at Whiskey Row.

His mother, Tammy Barrett, says she’s learned a lot about grief in that time, but the most important lesson is that it never goes away.

“I’ve learned that grief is not something that you go through and then it’s over. Grief is going to be with me the rest of my life. Some days are better than others,” Barrett said.

Barrett has done more interviews than she can remember.

Some helped pave the way for Dallas's Law, which now requires both unarmed and armed security guards to take de-escalation training.

She says this is how she keeps DJ’s memory alive when the men charged with her son’s death still haven’t faced trial.

The fact that it’s taken this long before trial wasn’t a surprise, considering there are seven defendants.

The real shock was finding out on her own that the case file was sealed from the public.

“I was livid when I found out — one because I wasn’t even notified, and two because this was a very public occurrence,” Barrett said.

Exactly one year to the day, Judge Blackburn sealed the case file citing "extensive pretrial publicity" to "preserve the defendant's rights to a fair trial."

The files were unsealed earlier this month by Judge Mark Fishburn following Blackburn's retirement.

We went through hundreds of documents in the case file over the span of two days, but found no evidence that either the prosecution or the defense asked to have these files sealed.

“I felt that there’s been a lot of things pushed under a rug or just not brought to light that should have been. Yeah, it’s very frustrating,” Barrett said.

We found several motions by some defendants more than others, who argued over Miranda rights not being explained to them properly, or at all, before speaking to police that night.

One motion focused on whether attorneys should be allowed to use the word “murder” when describing what happened, while another motion debated the use of video where emergency personnel gave Barrett CPR.

Defense attorneys also argued that past altercations with bar patrons should not be part of the trial, while also suggesting that the undisclosed settlement Barrett signed with Whiskey Row should be included.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous, because again, any type of settlement is not going to bring my child back,” Barrett said.

Every motion, every legal maneuver and the arguments behind them are now once again open to the public.

This also includes statements from the defendants and findings in discovery that Barrett knows may not show her son in the most positive light.

“If they want to have a negative perception of him, I can’t change that. I know what type of person he was. He was a good friend. He was loyal. He was a great brother. He was a good son,” Barrett said.

If it were up to her, everything would be just as public as what happened to her son.

She’s not asking for life in prison for these men, but says her son’s memory should not be easily forgotten.

“I have to live without my child being here. My child is gone. He can’t live his life. I want that to stay on their record for the rest of their life,” Barrett said.

For now, Barrett takes opportunities like these to remind us that DJ was more than words on paper or video you’ve seen countless times.

“I didn’t realize how good of a friend he was to me when he was here, and that’s one of the things I regret the most. He was my pal. That sounds corny, but he was my pal,” Barrett said.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September, where Barrett anticipates getting another trial date and possibly a different judge.