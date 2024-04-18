Nashville mother and school voucher protester forcibly removed from Tennessee House gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother spurred to action by Nashville's Covenant School shooting was hauled out of the gallery of the Tennessee House Thursday, placed into custody and eventually loaded into a Tennessee Highway Patrol squad car and driven away.

Allison Polidor, who was holding a small sign protesting a GOP plan for school vouchers, refused to leave when House Speaker Cameron Sexton ordered troopers to clear the chamber's west gallery. Sexton issued that order after a group of protesters shouted "shame" and "Ku Klux Kameron" following a vote on the state budget for next year.

Several protesters voluntarily left, but Polidor repeatedly pleaded with troopers not to eject her, telling them: "I didn't do anything. I didn't say anything."

Phil Williams/WTVF Allison Polidor is taken into custody by members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol

Phil Williams/WTVF Allison Polidor is seen at back of elevator as troopers take her into custody

After 10 minutes, two members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol physically removed Polidor and escorted her from the gallery. Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson entered an elevator with Polidor, who appeared to be crying.

Other protesters rushed down to the ground floor of the state Capitol where Polidor was taken into a conference room as Jones and Pearson argued for her to be released. There, the protesters refused orders to leave, staging a sit-in and singing "This Little Light of Man."

Eventually, troopers escorted Polidor out a back door and loaded her into a THP vehicle.

Troopers later issued the Nashville woman a citation and released her.

Polidor, who has written about being spurred into activism by the slaughter of three students and three staff members inside Covenant School,was ejected from a House committee room last August after she refused to put down a small sign.

A Davidson County chancellor later blocked enforcement of the House rules against such signs.