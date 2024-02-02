New federal investigation appears aimed at critics of Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new federal investigation of longtime Tennessee Republican staffer Cade Cothren appears to be focused on some of the most fervent critics of current House Speaker Cameron Sexton and allegations that they have engaged in "cyberstalking."

That probe, according to federal prosecutors, is a "separate investigation" from the federal fraud charges currently pending against Cothren and former House Speaker Glen Casada.

Hints of the latest investigation are contained in a newly filed motion by Cothren to quash a search warrant that resulted in the seizure this week of numerous electronic devices. In that filing, Cothren's lawyers say the search warrant details potential cyberstalking violations involving Larry (Chuck) Grimes and Brian Manookian.

Grimes, a former member of the Republican State Executive Committee, has been suspected of being behind an anonymous Twitter account that routinely lambasts Sexton. Manookian, an often controversial suspended attorney, also has been harshly critical of the House speaker, accusing him on Twitter of breaking the law by not living in his legislative district and suggesting he has engaged in inappropriate personal relationships.

Reached for comment, Manookian referred NewsChannel 5 to his lawyer, Jerry Martin, who could not be reached for comment.

Efforts to reach Grimes were unsuccessful. Grimes is employed as director of operations for campus safety and security at the Tennessee Board of Regents and has been placed on administrative leave until more is known, TBR spokesperson Rick Locker said.

The latest investigation raises potentially profound free speech questions given that it appears to target individuals who have been critical of a public official. The federal cyberstalking law makes it illegal to act in ways that "causes, attempts to cause, or would be reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress to a person."

Investigators may be acting on the theory that Sexton was targeted since he is expected to be a witness in the federal fraud trial of Cothren and Casada. The House speaker declined to comment.

On Thursday, prosecutors asked to delay that trial, citing the recent seizure of "electronic devices belonging to defendant Cothren and others."

Cothren's motion says federal agents raided his home at 5:58 a.m. on Jan. 30, seizing "four cellular devices from Mr. Cothren's residence, only one of which belong to Mr. Cothren."

That motion asks U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson to prohibit the government from reviewing evidence from those devices.

Richardson

"Because the search warrant violates the Fourth Amendment (as well as Mr. Cothren's attorney-client and work product privileges), Mr. Cothren is asking this Court to quash the warrant and enter an interim order prohibiting the government from processing and reviewing any of the materials on his phone pending a hearing," the motion states.

It is not known whether Grimes or Manookian were raided as part of the investigation.

Cothren and Casada were indicted in August 2022, charged with conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Both men — once major players in the Tennessee House Republican Caucus — have pleaded not guilty.