Racetrack promises change after Confederate flag appears on race car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For reasons they’re still investigating, officials with the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway say they simply missed a Confederate flag spotted on the roof of a race car this past weekend.

The car driven by Joseph West Jr. competed in the Pure Stock race on Friday, but track officials say it wasn’t until four days later that someone brought the car’s decals to their attention.

It has been brought to our attention that a Pure Stock race car competing during Friday night’s racing program displayed a Confederate flag on its roof. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway does not condone or permit the display of the Confederate flag at our facility. Speedway officials are aware of the situation and are working directly with the driver and race team to address the matter appropriately. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway statement

Racetrack promoter Bob Sargent told us they typically look for inappropriate symbols and writing on cars. He said the car was part of an earlier race in a lower division, so he suspects it was simply missed.

Sargent said they’re willing to commit eyes on every car as part of inspections to keep this from happening again, but NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered that this is not the first time these symbols have appeared on the track.

West’s Facebook page revealed images of him and a different car with a Confederate flag at the same racetrack as early as 2022. Another photo shows the same car parked in the pits in 2024.

Joseph West Jr. Race car at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with Confederate flag decal.

Joseph West Jr.

Sargent explained he spoke with the driver, who told him he just bought the car he raced this weekend. He went on to say West apologized and even suggested replacing the symbol with an American flag.

We later received images from viewers who said they’ve seen both of West’s cars on the track with the same decal. They sent us a photo from 2022 of three cars in the pits, each with a Confederate flag on the roof. The words “Family, Tradition, Heritage” were written underneath. It's hard to tell if these cars are parked in the same pits at the fairgrounds.

Dustin Briley Three cars with Confederate flags at racetrack.

Sargent said he’s not sure why no one said anything in the past, but he’s committed to placing officials at every inspection to call out any inappropriate symbols.

Nashville’s NAACP sent a statement on Thursday calling for accountability over how a symbol of “white supremacy” was allowed in a public space.

They sent several questions demanding to know how West’s car was given the green light to compete and who is responsible for inspecting each car. They also wanted a clear answer for a timeline on any corrective action put on the record.

"Our concern is grounded in the NAACP’s longstanding position. In its 2000, resolution, 'Confederate Battle Flag and Emblem,' the NAACP reaffirmed its condemnation of the display of Confederate flags and emblems in public spaces, recognizing their association with white supremacy and the affront such display’s pose to human dignity. The presence of this symbol at the Nashville Fairgrounds raises serious questions about oversight, accountability, and whether Black residents and other community members can expect a welcoming and inclusive environment at a public facility. Auto racing’s historical association with the Confederate flag does not excuse its continued display in 2026." Timothy Hughes, NAACP Nashville Chapter President

Sargent said he’s more than willing to speak with Hughes and help answer any questions about what happened if it means meaningful change before the next race in March 2027.

Meanwhile, the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is expected to be on a ballot next summer after a contentious petition drive that has faced multiple legal challenges.

You can read more about those stories here:

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Nashville Fairgrounds referendum petition

Election commission certifies petition to put fate of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on ballot next summer

Neighborhood coalition unveils 'new vision' renderings of Nashville racetrack they hope to replace

Hidden cameras capture questionable claims in push to end racing at the Nashville Fairgrounds