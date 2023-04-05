Facing expulsion from Tennessee House for gun protest, Democrat tells Republicans: Bring it on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's a Democratic lawmaker whose protest against gun violence now has her facing a vote to expel her from the Tennessee statehouse, and she has one message for Republican leaders.

Bring it on.

"I refuse to apologize," Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, told NewsChannel 5 Investigates. "I want to be heard. I want to defend myself. I want to tell the people of this state what happened and why."

Catherine Steward/WTVF Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville

Johnson engaged in a brief protest on the House floor last week, along with Reps. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis.

Social media has now dubbed them the "Tennessee Three."

Related: House Speaker calls for expulsion, but 'can't prove' claims of violence

Their protest came as hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people descended on the state capitol following the deadly shooting at The Covenant School that left three children dead, along with three adults.

Even though she admitted she broke House rules, Johnson said that, if House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the Republican supermajority want a fight, they can have it.

"I have no interest in making any deals," she added. "I want to speak the truth in front of the people who sent me here."

NewsChannel 5 noted, "If it goes on a party-line vote, you're going to lose."

"Absolutely," she agreed. "If it's an expulsion, it will be partisan, the first partisan expulsion in the state of Tennessee in Tennessee history."

Last week, with protesters chanting outside the House chamber, Johnson joined Jones and Pearson in a protest that disrupted the House proceedings.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked, "You knew you were violating the rules?"

"I knew I broke the rule, and I knew there would be a consequence," Johnson answered.

Submitted/WTVF Rep. Gloria Johnson stands with Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson

So what did she think would be the appropriate response?

"You know, I don't know — maybe some sort of censure for a bit of time, possibly losing committees for the rest of this session. But I never in a millions years thought they would go to expulsion."

This brings us to the "why."

Johnson said that, on that historic day, she and her colleagues wanted to be able to acknowledge the protesters in the gallery and to acknowledge their pain.

Sexton repeatedly cut off any mentions of the issue on everyone's mind.

Pearson repeatedly tried to make comments, suggesting on one bill that lawmakers were debating trivial issues "instead of focusing on real problems that need real solutions just like the killing of children."

Protesters erupted into applause, and Sexton ruled that Pearson was out of order.

Pearson tried again on another bill.

"Again, we need to do something about gun control."

The House Speaker interrupted.

"Rep. Pearson, this is your last warning. Either stay on the bill or you will not be called on. This is your last warning."

Sexton hit his gavel, adding: "I'm asking you politely to stay on the legislation."

Pearson responded, "OK, this will be the last bit, but asking politely that we listen to the cries of the people outside these doors."

WTVF Rep. Gloria Johnson talks with Phil Williams

Which is why, Johnson said, they did what they did.

"My hope, our hope, this has always been about lifting those voices that are not being heard about gun violence," she explained.

So what happens next?

"They are holding the cards. They can bring the resolution, or they cannot bring it. And I am so ready for them to bring that and for us to have this hearing in front of all the citizens of Tennessee."

Johnson is a retired school teacher and, she said, the only person in the legislature who has the personal experience of being at a school where there was a shooting.

She added that she looks forward to making her case not only to the House but also to all Tennesseans.

SPECIAL SECTION: Revealed

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com