REVEALED: Tennessee Senate staffer suspended for 'inappropriate conduct' at legislative conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An aide to a top Republican in the Tennessee state Senate has been suspended indefinitely for inappropriate behavior during a legislative conference last month, records show.

Two lawmakers — speaking on condition of anonymity — indicated that there had also been whispers of misconduct by a sitting state senator at that same conference, although it is not clear if a formal complaint has been filed.

The director of legislative administration, Connie Ridley, declined to comment.

Chip McConkey, executive assistant for policy and research for Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, had been placed on leave since July 14 while an investigation was conducted into his behavior at the Southern Legislative Conference in Charleston, according to a disciplinary letter obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Beginning Aug. 1st, McConkey was suspended without pay for three weeks, according to the letter. His suspension will continue through Sept. 15 "at a minimum," and he will be required "to seek in-patient rehabilitation."

"While at the conference it is reported that, on at least one occasion, you became overly intoxicated in a public setting," Ridley wrote. "While in this intoxicated state, you exhibited inappropriate conduct toward at least one female individual."

Ridley continued: "Furthermore, your behavior of extreme intoxication and conducting yourself in an inappropriate manner toward other individuals with whom you have a professional working relationship is not acceptable and will not be tolerated."

"At the close of your disciplinary leave of absence, we will consider whether you may return to your work in Speaker Pro Tempore's office," Ridley told McConkey. "There is no guarantee that you will be allowed to return to work[,] only that further discussion will occur mid-September concerning your employment status with the Senate."

McConkey could not be reached for comment.

Asked about swirling allegations against a sitting state senator, Ridley responded by email: "I do not have any further information pursuant to your request."

The Tennessee General Assembly's sexual harassment policies faced renewed scrutiny during the closing days of this year's legislative session when NewsChannel 5 Investigates revealed that Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell had been found guilty in a secret proceeding of harassing two legislative college interns.

Campbell resigned just hours after that story broke.

SPECIAL SECTION: Revealed

Do you have information for our investigation? Email us: investigate@newschannel5.com