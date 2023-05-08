Rumors swirl about the potential sale of long-time Nashville nonprofit Alive Hospice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly 50 years, Alive Hospice has helped thousands of people in Middle Tennessee transition from life to death and help their loved ones cope with the loss. But now, there's growing concern about what the future holds for Alive Hospice. Rumors are swirling that the long-time Nashville nonprofit will be sold to a for-profit company. Alive Hospice won't say whether that is true, but supporters worry about what a change like that would mean.

"The caregivers are truly remarkable. They’re saints," Mary Falls shared.

Falls was not only a longtime Alive Hospice board member and former chair, but she's also used the organization several times to help say goodbye to loved ones.

"My mother-in-law died at the (Alive Hospice) Residence. My father-in-law who lived with me for five years died here (at Falls' home) under the care of Alive Hospice. And my husband died five years ago in this room (with Alive Hospice).

Alive has a 30-bed residence in downtown Nashville, another smaller one in Murfreesboro, and it also provides care to countless others in their own homes in 12 Middle Tennessee counties.

But Falls and others are now hearing that Alive Hospice is about to be sold to a for-profit company.

She says that would be a big mistake.

"I am definitely not the only one who is concerned, and as more people learn that this is a possibility, the words that we are hearing are horrified, dumbstruck, shocked," Falls said.

"I was the founder actually of Alive Hospice," David Barton explained.

Barton and his wife, Lynn, along with another Vanderbilt doctor, started Alive Hospice nearly 50 years ago. At the time, it was only the third hospice in the country and the first in the Southeast. They set it up as a non-profit so hospice teams could spend as much time as necessary, caring for patients and their families in their final days.

"So how concerned are you about this possible sale?" NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked the Bartons.

"Very!" Lynn Barton quickly replied.

Alive has always provided care to every patient who needed it, regardless of their ability to pay.

But the Bartons fear that if Alive is sold, the focus will turn from patients to profit.

"I was devastated when I heard this (the news of the possible sale), absolutely devastated," David Barton said.

Even a current Alive Hospice nurse is concerned enough to speak out.

"You are risking a lot to be here, aren’t you?" NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked nurse Heather Wills.

"Yes," she answered, "but it's worth it."

Wills believes for-profit hospice companies only take the patients from whom they think they can make the most money.

Now she's sending letters to the Tennessee Attorney General and her bosses at Alive, explaining the problems with selling Alive, especially to a for-profit business.

"Because I believe that this is a public health issue and it is a patient safety issue," Wills stated.

She and others point to a recent study by the Rand Corporation which found "Patients receiving care from for-profit hospices have substantially worse care experiences than patients...(at) not-for-profit hospices."

Now those who want to keep Alive Hospice a nonprofit have paid for billboards along West End Avenue.

And they've got a petition going on Change.org that already has a couple thousand signatures.

But, it's not entirely clear whether Alive is in fact about to be sold.

The Bartons and others asked the CEO about it.

"And there was a long pause and she (the CEO of Alive) responded, 'I guess the rumors are out,'" Lynn Barton recalled.

Alive declined our request for an interview and instead said in a statement:

"We understand people are concerned by the current reports that are circulating, and appeal for calm. The Alive Board would never do anything that would harm the organization or jeopardize patients’ and families’ access to the vital clinical and mission-based services Alive provides."

"If, in fact, the sale to a for-profit, entity is not being considered, then just tell us. And we can all go back to being reassured that this community jewell is not in jeopardy," Mary Falls suggested.

What we do know is that the sale will not be happening within the next month and a half. Under Tennessee law, the Attorney General must be notified in writing 45 days before a nonprofit is sold and then the AG must approve the sale. But the AG's Office tells NewsChannel 5 Investigates that while they are "looking into this (the sale rumors)," at this point, the Office has not received any written notification of a sale.

Meanwhile, supporters plan to hold a news conference outside the downtown Residence Tuesday morning to announce their next steps.

If Alive is in fact for sale, longtime supporters want to know why. They say if the organization is having financial problems, they want to help. But, according to Alive's financial records which are public, it appears to be in good shape.

The other thing supporters fear is that a new owner will sell the downtown residence because the property is so valuable. Supporters insist the location is perfect because it's so close to the hospitals that send patients there.

