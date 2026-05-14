State fines Nashville security company $118K and suspends license 30 days over guards posing as police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new order has increased Nashville security company Solaren Risk Management’s fine to $118,000, while suspending their license for 30 days over deploying security guards posing as police.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) reviewed findings from Administrative Law Judge Claudia Padfield at the request of Solaren CEO Jack Byrd III. Padfield had previously ordered Solaren to pay $64,000 in fines, assessing 32 civil penalties of $2,000 each following allegations that some of Solaren's guards posed as law enforcement officers. Padfield's order allowed the company to retain its operating license.

TDCI attorneys had initially sought to revoke or suspend Solaren's contract security company license, along with imposing civil penalties on 62 counts. Padfield denied the request to revoke or suspend the license, stating that Solaren "has taken measures to address the issues raised."

According to TDCI, Byrd had a choice on whether to appeal the initial order in Davidson County Chancery Court and instead chose TDCI, where he now faces not only a larger penalty and suspension but has also been ordered to pay the state's court fees.

"The Department believes the Final Order makes appropriate findings related to this matter and addresses the violations of law. This Final Order fulfills the Department's mission of Protecting Tennesseans, Empowering Professionals. We remind consumers who may feel as if they have been mistreated by a licensee or witnessed unlicensed activity that filing a complaint with our team is always an option," Kevin Walters of the Department of Commerce and Insurance said.

The most recent order adopted Padfield's findings in part and overturned others. It found that Padfield was mistaken in dismissing counts related to Solaren deploying 10 individuals as security guards wearing "police" or law enforcement identifying uniforms. The order also confirmed that at least 3 individuals were deployed as security guards who were not registered with the state's Private Protective Services program, as required by law.

Solaren argued that some of its employees were also employees of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and should therefore be allowed to wear law enforcement patches while working private security. An investigation later found that some of those guards were no longer with DCSO.

The report found that several DCSO employees admitted to, or were observed, wearing patches or vests identifying them as "police" or "police off-duty" even though they only handle civil cases. Some of those deputies told investigators they didn't feel comfortable wearing the patch, but Byrd had them convinced it was acceptable. Four deputies were suspended by DCSO for wearing these patches.

Byrd testified in March 2025 that he was certain Solaren had not broken any rules based on the company's interpretation of who qualified to identify themselves as law enforcement.

Several former Solaren security guards expressed regret for wearing law enforcement patches while working security jobs, knowing they had no affiliation with any local law enforcement agency. Some had never completed training to serve as law enforcement but said they were pressured into wearing certain patches because it gave the company more credibility when seeking new clients.

"Although evidence was presented that these individuals were retired police officers, they were working for the Respondent [Solaren], a licensed contract security company, as security guards, not police officers. By requiring these individuals to wear that misleading uniform while providing security guard services, the Respondent made misrepresentations to the public," the order read.

During proceedings, former Millersville Police Chief and contract trainer for Solaren Melvin Brown was handed a stack of training certificates to verify. Brown acknowledged that his signature appeared at the bottom, but things changed when he realized the form was from 2024 and dated 2022.

"I certainly wouldn't have filled out 2024 forms in 2022 or 2023, so for me, beyond any doubt, I didn't fill these forms out," Brown said.

State Attorney Jesse Gentry argued that if those records are in question, then the credentials Solaren used to justify armed guards wearing law enforcement patches may also be in doubt.

"The 59 proven violations and use of fabricated documents during the hearing of this matter establish the Respondent's [Solaren] violative conduct was willful and excessive," the order read.

Officials with the POST Commission said the law is clear: Only full-time POST-certified law enforcement can identify themselves as law enforcement outside their jurisdiction. They said deviating from or ignoring the law presents a risk to the general public, who may turn to someone in an emergency only to find they cannot help.

The order also addressed 11 non-law enforcement vehicles owned by Solaren that displayed blue and red lights. Solaren offered no evidence that the vehicles were eligible for exemptions to the law barring those lights for anything other than emergency services.

"The Respondent's ownership and deployment of vehicles outfitted with red and blue lights gives the appearance of the vehicles being from a law enforcement agency, creates confusion and is an unacceptable risk to public safety," the order read.

According to TDCI, Byrd has 7 days from the latest filing to stay the order, otherwise the suspension is immediate. Byrd said he plans to contest the order in Davidson County Chancery Court within 60 days.