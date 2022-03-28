Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton appears before federal grand jury investigating corruption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton is preparing to testify before a federal grand jury looking into corruption on Capitol Hill.

Sexton, R-Crossville, arrived at the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Nashville shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, just a few minutes after director of legislative administration Connie Ridley. Both had been subpoenaed to appear.

It is believed that the grand jury is focused on a shadowy company that handled political and taxpayer-funded mailings for Republican lawmakers in 2020. Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, recently resigned and pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges, admitting that she and former House Speaker Glen Casada received "kickbacks" in exchange for steering business to that company, Phoenix Solutions.

Phoenix Solutions was secretly controlled by longtime Casada aide Cade Cothren, federal prosecutors say.

“We have been fully cooperating with the federal authorities since I became speaker in 2019," Sexton said in a statement last week confirming own grand jury subpoena.

"It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.”

NewsChannel 5 also saw Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, and Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, entering the courthouse.

At least one other GOP lawmaker, Rep. Esther Helton of East Ridge, has also been summoned to testify before the grand jury.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for continuing updates.

