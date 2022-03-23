Tennessee House Speaker, other lawmakers subpoenaed by federal grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury as part of an ongoing FBI investigation into Capitol Hill corruption.

Legislative sources said they believe that as many as 10-12 other House Republicans were also served Tuesday with grand jury subpoenas.

“We have been fully cooperating with the federal authorities since I became speaker in 2019," Sexton said in a statement, confirming his own grand jury subpoena.

"It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.”

This dramatic development follows the recent guilty plea of now-former Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, to federal wire fraud charges relating to a shadowy company that provided mailing services to Republican lawmakers, using both campaign money and taxpayer funding.

As part of her plea, Smith admitted that she and former House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, received kickbacks from that company, Phoenix Solutions, in exchange for using their positions to steer business to that company.

Phoenix Solutions, according to federal prosecutors, was really controlled by former Casada aide Cade Cothren.

Smith's plea bargain required her to assist the FBI as it continues its investigation.

Sources familiar with the subpoenas say it is believed that most, if not all, of those summoned, had contact with Smith and/or Casada regarding Phoenix Solutions.

NewsChannel 5 has not been able to independently confirm the names of those other lawmakers.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for more updates.