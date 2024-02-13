'This is what we are going to take you out with.' Gwen Shamblin's son describes threat with sniper's bullet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A threat delivered with a sniper's bullet.

That's just one of the startling claims from the son of controversial Brentwood religious figure Gwen Shamblin in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

Michael Shamblin said the threat was delivered by Shamblin's new husband, former "Tarzan" actor Joe Lara, sometime after their 2018 marriage. Lara, who was proficient with a sniper's rifle, reportedly took Michael out behind the plantation-style home that Shamblin owned in the affluent Brentwood community.

"He showed me a Creedmoor sniper round, and he said, 'This is what we are going to take you out with from 1,200 yards,'" Michael Shamblin recalled.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates followed up.

"So just to be clear, Joe Lara showed you a sniper's bullet and said that that could be aimed at you."

"Yes," Michael Shamblin responded, quickly adding: "It was an asshole comment."

"And you took that as a threat?"

"I did."

JoeLara.com Joe Lara at gun range

Michael Shamblin said his mother and her new husband were afraid he would interfere with their plans. After their marriage, the couple began producing an online video series called "Life with Gwen and Joe," and they were trying to land a deal for a reality TV show.

"By this point, I was considered practically an enemy of Gwen. We just played the game. I was still there," he recalled. "She knew for years that I was kind of a threat to go to the media to do exactly what I'm doing now."

For Gwen Shamblin's Remnant Fellowship church, her wedding had been a highly-orchestrated church event where their prophet was not only the bride, but the star of the show.

Screenshot from YouTube Gwen Shamblin and Joe Lara wedding

Screenshot from YouTube Scenes from the Shamblin-Lara wedding celebration at Remnant Fellowship

Shamblin married Lara less than two months after she had divorced her husband of almost 40 years — the result, her son insisted, of a not-so-discreet affair in front of her church.

"They would travel together, her and Joe would travel together. They started being sat next to each other at leadership house parties. She was essentially committing adultery."

Shamblin had fallen for the "Tarzan" star after he began attending services at her church.

"He didn't like me because I was the one guy who was not going to kiss up to him. And I didn't really like him either. I didn't trust him. I always kind of felt like he's acting."

Michael Shamblin said his dad, David, later confided he had discovered a secret bank account that Gwen had used to buy gifts for Lara while she was still married to David.

"David Shamblin never had an affair against her. He was not out drinking every [night]. He was intent to be married to her his whole life. He was a good father."

Still, Michael speculated that his mother may not have found the fairy-tale ending for which she had hoped.

Kevin Wisniewski/WTVF Michael Shamblin shares his story with Phil Williams

"From the day she divorced David Shamblin until the day of her death, they never had one month of peace, her and Joe," he added. "Every month was custody fights with his ex, Natasha. Or there was constant issues, constant trouble."

Michael claimed Lara was not a good influence on Gwen.

"She started experimenting with marijuana and, I heard from people, even harder drugs," he said. "It was constant intoxication on trips and things like that."

"Did Remnant approve?"

"The average Remnant person didn't know any of that. They would only know what they see in the worship service."

Still, Michael said there's a part of him that almost felt sorry for Joe Lara.

"I could tell he didn't want to be there. That's why he was flying so much. It was an escape."

Lara would be at the controls in May 2021 when their plane crashed into Nashville's Percy Priest Lake.

"I think deep down, once he got in that position, I think he wanted out," Michael Shamblin said.

"He wanted a divorce?"

"He wanted out because he had no clue how controlling what kind of life that was going to be with Gwen."