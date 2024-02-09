He once thought I was 'the devil.' Now, he's telling me his story — and the story of Gwen Shamblin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Michael Shamblin was blunt.

"Phil — 20 years ago, early on in Remnant — you were the devil. You were Satan incarnate to the Remnant. Of course, Gwen was telling us all of that."

Gwen was Gwen Shamblin, the controversial Christian diet guru who created her own church, the Remnant Fellowship, in affluent Brentwood, Tennessee — a church that some now consider to be a cult.

Michael was her son.

In 2001, he had been there as I vigorously questioned Gwen Shamblin, who got her start with the highly popular faith-based diet program, the Weigh Down Workshop. At this point, it was starting to morph into her own religion.

Bryan Staples/WTVF In 2004, Michael Shamblin was there with his sister Elizabeth when I questioned Gwen Shamblin about the child abuse death of a Remnant Fellowship boy.

Three years later, I returned with lots of tough questions about the child abuse death of an 8-year-old Remnant child whose mom and dad were taking their cues on parenting from the church. I also examined some of Remnant's controversial views, including suggestions that Gwen was viewed as a prophet sent by God.

"We were seeing the interviews and seeing everything happen to her," Michael Shamblin told me. "You were like Enemy No. 1 there for a while.

"And I can't believe how far I've come now to say, wanting to speak to you."

Submitted: Michael Shamblin Gwen Shamblin on stage with Michael Shamblin and a guest at Remnant Fellowship

Realizing that I was not the devil, Michael admitted, took years — and lots of soul searching about his mother's teachings.

"I've come so far — full circle — that I now appreciate what you were doing because getting to the truth can be very uncomfortable. And it takes somebody like you. You were asking the right questions," he added.

Now, he's ready to speak his truth about what he witnessed with his mother and within the Remnant Fellowship where he was once considered one of the leaders.

These days, he believes "it's a cult."

At the end of a lengthy interview at his home, we posed for a photo — a photo that neither of us had ever imagined might happen.

Michael, who carries an artist's vibe about him, was serious.

Kevin Wisniewski/WTVF The most unlikely of interviews, Phil Williams with Michael Shamblin

"Do you want to smile?" one of my colleagues asked.

"I don't know that I've smiled a lot in the last few years," Michael answered.

There's a reason why.

