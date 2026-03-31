U.S. Army suspends Apache helicopter flight crews involved in Kid Rock, 'No Kings' flybys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army has suspended two Apache helicopter crews while it investigates a low-altitude flyby near Kid Rock's Nashville-area home on Saturday, as well as flights over at least two "No Kings" rallies.

“The Army has confirmed that on March 28, two Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell conducted a flight in the Nashville area that has attracted public and media attention. This incident is now under an Army Regulation 15-6 administrative investigation," said Army Spokesman Maj. Montrell Russell said in a written statement.

"The personnel involved have been suspended from flight duties while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission, including compliance with relevant FAA regulations, aviation safety protocol, and approval requirements. Since the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific findings at this time."

Russell's statement concluded, "The Army takes any allegations of unauthorized or unsafe flight operations very seriously and is committed to enforcing standards and holding personnel accountable.”

Other Army sources have suggested the flight of the Apache helicopters over Saturday's "No Kings" protest in downtown Nashville was purely coincidental, although the Washington Post reported that the choppers were also active around a "No Kings" rally in Clarksville earlier in the day.

"One helicopter flew by demonstrators six times within about two hours at McGregor Park in Clarksville, Tenn., dipping as low as 625 feet, according to publicly available flight data," the Post reported. "At one point it briefly circled an area where protesters were gathered."

Fort Campbell spokesperson Maj. Jonathan Bell told the Post that the Apache crews were not assigned a mission to monitor or otherwise disrupt the demonstrations.

Bell's office is now referring all questions to Army headquarters.

Related: U.S. Army opens 'review' of attack helicopter activities at Kid Rock's home, No Kings protest

