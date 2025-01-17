NFD searching for arson suspect who set fire near Nashville church Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say need your help to find a suspected arsonist who set a fire near a local church. The incident was caught on video, which was shared by the Nashville Fire Department.

A man was seen setting multiple fires near the First Apostolic Church on Broadmoor Drive Thursday. As the fire grew, the suspect just walked away.

"It's a miracle it didn't get inside and catch the carpet on the wall on fire. If the fire department didn't get here in time all hell would've broken loose," said Pastor Dee Jay Shoulders.

Nashville fire says they arrived to the church after 2 a.m. to find flames and smoke coming from the side of the building in that fenced-in trash area.

"We had a wooden fence around it that eventually engulfed in flames. Now we have what happened to our beautiful Family Life Center. Somebody, it had to be an angel saw this, called the fire department and they were here within 5 minutes by the time it hit the gym," said Pastor Shoulders.

The fire left substantial damage. Metro police say they are still searching for the suspect. If you have information about this fire or the person who set the fire you are asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

