Nikki-Dee Ray goes back in time at Ezell-Harding's living museum

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Famous scientists, educators, politicians and entertainers filled the halls at Ezell-Harding Christian School Friday morning.

They were all portrayed by students — from kindergarten to the upper school — dressed up as notable African Americans for their annual "living museum" event to celebrate Black History Month. Nikki-Dee Ray visited the school and found the students not only looked the part, they knew their stuff!

"Students are assigned a historical figure to research so they go through the whole planning process with teachers: brainstorming, drafting, writing an essay and publishing that piece — then they create a speech," explained Lower School Principal Tonya Taylor.

As visitors walked the hallways and through different rooms, they're encouraged to push a "button" to prompt the student to read that speech — explaining who they are and what difference they made.

Dozens of students Nikki-Dee spoke to gave her a little more insight into Black leaders like Kamala Harris, Charley Pride, W.E.B. Du Bois, even former NewsChannel 5 anchor Vicki Yates!

The whole concept is the brainchild of Kindergarten teacher Janus Carr, who organized the first living museum at Ezell-Harding five years ago.

"Ms. Carr — longtime educator in Nashville, she's been so influential to our school and to so many people," said Ezell-Harding Christian School President Dr. Lindsey Judd. "Ms. Carr has done such a great job with this great vision .... it's such a neat event."