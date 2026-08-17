Nissan unveils installations at BNA to celebrate thousands of Tennessee employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As passengers stroll through the Nashville International Airport on their way to their destinations, Nissan's new installations will welcome them. The displays can be seen once through security and even on the flight in.

Victor Taylor, Nissan's Division Vice President, said the installations are a tribute to the company's thousand of employees in Tennessee.

"Nissan itself, since we've been here has invested over $10 billion, just here in the state of Tennessee. So, we are here to stay. We're a resident, and we are very proud of what we do," he said.

Nissan employs more than 8,000 workers in Middle Tennessee through the company's American headquarters in Franklin, the assembly plant in Smyrna, and the Powertrain assembly plant in Decherd.

"We produce about 60% of our supply chain right here in Tennessee," explained Taylor.

Next time you fly through BNA, you may notice the 14-foot-tall Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek "toy" display. It is encased in vintage packaging. You will also spot videos playing in the terminal which showcase employees in Tennessee who build Nissan vehicles.

Doug Kreulen the CEO of BNA said the rooftop "Welcome to Nashville" sign, is a first of its kind at the airport.

"This is a great opportunity for Nissan and the airport authority to celebrate the growth of everything that's Tennessee," he said.

BNA is also set to begin lengthening a runway to offer non-stop flights to Asia.

Passengers will be able to see the displays at BNA through October.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com