NMAAM hosting Celebration of Legends benefit concert tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday night, Black music legends will be honored not only for their talents, but their contributions in the music industry, as well.

The Celebration of Legends benefit concert will showcase their work through performances and tributes to these icons right here in Music City. Iconic artists like Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are being honored tonight.

Since it is Black Music Month, this was the perfect time for the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) to host the concert. This evening’s show will feature tribute performances from artists like Anthony Hamilton, Avery Sunshine, BeBe Winans, Tweet and more.

The museum’s curator Dr. Steven Lewis said the annual gala is representing African American music here in Nashville. He said it’s important to acknowledge them here in Music City because Nashville really is one of the cities that's been most important in putting African American music on the map globally.

“If you think about the influence, for example, that the Fisk Jubilee Singers had, who of course came out of Fisk University here in town. They were the first group to really introduce a global audience to distinctive African American music via the spirituals, and then that prominent role in African American music making would continue on into the 20th century with important musicians, like for example Jimmy Lunsford, who was a graduate of Fisk University,” Lewis said.

This year’s benefit concert will be streamed online on NMAAM’s YouTube channel.