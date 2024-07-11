No need to pay, this judge is making sure kids still have shoes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before you know it, it will be time to do some back-to-school shopping. However, many families don’t have the luxury of buying all new clothes, shoes, and supplies.

LaDevia Hartsfield, a mother of three, recalled her excitement for the first day of school.

“I love the first day of school. I was always excited. Always up at 4 a.m. with my clothes and shoes on the bed, ready to go to school,” Hartsfield said.

Now, as a parent, Hartsfield finds it challenging to afford everything needed for her children when it’s time to head back to school.

“It’s kind of hard, but being a single parent and having the Sneaker Bash, that was one of the best things,” she said.

The Sneaker Bash is an event held by Davidson County’s Juvenile Court for teens and kids in the Sudekum and Napier communities. Tangula Wilcox, the community outreach coordinator for the Juvenile Court, highlighted the impact of the event.

“Families were coming to us. They were crying because they thought we had forgotten about them,” Wilcox said.

Last year, the Sneaker Bash was able to give away 1,500 pairs of shoes. This year, the donations are rolling in, and they’re hoping to give away at least 2,000 pairs, but they’re always grateful for more. They're hopeful more people will donate.

Judge Shelia Calloway emphasized the significance of the event for the recipients.

“They’re usually single-family children. They are usually under the poverty line and usually have more needs for school supplies,” she said.

Wilcox pointed out that providing a child with a pair of shoes boosts their self-esteem.

“That helps with their success, that helps with their confidence, their morale,” she said. “We want them to know they’re important as well.”

Hartsfield appreciates the community's kindness, recognizing the powerful message it sends to the kids.

“Even though you’re in this environment, there are still people out here that care about you, people that love you,” she said.

The court is collecting new and like-new shoe donations of all sizes until Sunday. Donations can be dropped off at the juvenile courthouse in Nashville.

The Back 2 School Bash will be on July 22 and will include free haircuts, lunches, manicures, vaccinations, and more.