NOAH meeting with Mayor Cooper to discuss making Nashville more equitable.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The group Nashville Organized for Action and Hope, or NOAH, is holding its annual meeting with Mayor Cooper Sunday.

As Nashville continues to grow, NOAH wants to make sure that the people who have called Nashville home for years don't get pushed out.

The meeting is at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.

NOAH plans to talk with Mayor Cooper about education, affordable housing, the criminal justice system, and job opportunities in Nashville in order to maintain a healthy and equitable community.

More specifically, one of the things NOAH wants to address is the East Bank development plan -- making sure it benefits the residents currently living there.

That is where the Tennessee Titans hope to move forward with building a new stadium.

You can register to attend the meeting by filling out this form. The meeting is open to the public. NOAH hopes at least 500 people will attend.