Nolensville home repeatedly vandalized for the last year

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What some might see as a harmless prank has a Nolensville family on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars.

A Nolensville woman said since last year her home has been hit several times, with everything from eggs to paint, which cleanup crews say might not be able to come off without replacing all the shingles on her home.

That homeowner wonders if the paint that's damaging her home is falling out of the sky with the help of a drone.

It's a story of what might usually be a prank, perhaps literally taken to a new level.

Kristen Sparkman showed us paint splattered all over her Nolensville house on Monday on the roof, on the siding, even on the walkway.

She said it started last year with eggs and toilet paper, now escalating to egg and paint. The latest hit was just last week.

She said the combo of paint and baked-on egg makes it impossible to clean off without damaging the roof shingles, leading to a pricey repair bill.

"They are quoting us $20,000-$30,000 to repair it the proper way," she said.

Kristen says after seeing string and tape attached to some of the eggs, and the force that the paint is hitting the house, she wonders if a drone might be carrying the paint and dropping it over the house.

To get a better look at the situation, we launched our own drone, and we could easily see what Kristen was talking about.

Kristen's home is right next to three schools, and she does have two teens herself.

She said she's holding off on submitting a claim to her homeowner's insurance until whoever keeps doing this is caught to keep this from happening to a new roof.

With reports out to Nolensville police and even the FAA, she says she hopes the only color coming out of the sky in the future — is blue.

"I don't know, I'm not fond of drones right now I can tell you that!" Kristen said.